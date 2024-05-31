High performance, but cost-effective 4G LTE router

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

As an upgraded version of the R210 Industrial cellular router, the R230 professional IIoT router not only maintains its compact and rugged construction, secure and reliable performance, cost-effective price, based on high-quality module and state-of-the-art CPU processor, but also offers more functionalities. Its rich interfaces include dual SIM slot, 100 Mbps Ethernet, RS232/485 serial, and I/O ports allow users to connect various devices to the Internet.

The WLINK R230 Industrial Router delivers this, ensuring seamless communication for IoT devices – including motors, sensors, cameras, and actuators – while delivering the reliability and robustness to operate optimally in harsh environments and factory conditions.

The extensive functionality of the WLINK R230 is easy to access and monitor through WLINK’s intuitive management interface. It provides an overview of the network, including internet access and the status of the router’s VPN, cellular network, LAN, and wireless network.

