High performance, but cost-effective 4G LTE router

As an upgraded version of the R210 Industrial cellular router, the R230 professional IIoT router not only maintains its compact and rugged construction, secure and reliable performance, cost-effective price, based on high-quality module and state-of-the-art CPU processor, but also offers more functionalities. Its rich interfaces include dual SIM slot, 100 Mbps Ethernet, RS232/485 serial, and I/O ports allow users to connect various devices to the Internet.
The WLINK R230 Industrial Router delivers this, ensuring seamless communication for IoT devices – including motors, sensors, cameras, and actuators – while delivering the reliability and robustness to operate optimally in harsh environments and factory conditions.
The extensive functionality of the WLINK R230 is easy to access and monitor through WLINK’s intuitive management interface. It provides an overview of the network, including internet access and the status of the router’s VPN, cellular network, LAN, and wireless network.
Read more...High-performance NB-IoT module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.
Read more...RedCap module supports 5G SA mode iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network.
Read more...Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen’s new SYNPlicity development platform utilises the advanced capabilities of the Nordic nRF9160 module, with ATRIA antenna for LTE connectivity, SIRIUSa antenna for BLE, and SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS.
Read more...nRF21540 front end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF21540 from Nordic Semiconductor is an RF front-end module for Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh, Thread and Zigbee range extension.
Read more...Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.
Read more...FWA is erasing the digital divide Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fixed wireless access is bridging the digital divide, by connecting millions of previously unconnected people each month across the globe.
Read more...5G RedCap is on track Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.