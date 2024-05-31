Metrology in Testing Laboratories course

This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.

The course is a two-day event and has been designed for testing laboratory managers and technical staff who are responsible for ensuring technically valid test results are reported. It explores the need for measurement, basic concepts and definitions, the relationship between measurement and quality, how to ensure accurate measurements, and the uncertainty of measurement.

Date: 25 to 26 June

All provisional bookings must be made by completing the online course registration form available on the NLA website.

For more information visit https://apps.nla.org.za/course_reg/register.php





