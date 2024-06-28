Smart manufacturing for electronics assembly seminar

28 June 2024 News

ASIC Design Services and Siemens Industry Software recently hosted the Smart Manufacturing for Electronics Assembly seminar at the Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel in Centurion on 14 May. The international guest speaker was Jean-Paul Dirven, assembly portfolio development executive for EMEA, Siemens Digital Industries Software from Belgium. This was Jean-Paul’s second visit to South Africa since the official launch of the Valor software from Siemens in 2022.

The seminar was well supported by the local industry with representation by 10 electronic assembly companies, a leading stencil manufacturer and several electronic component distributors.

Commenting on a very successful seminar, Tony Dal Maso, the CEO of ASIC Design Services said, “We are thrilled to see the response from our electronic assembly industry, who show great interest in the digitalisation of the industry and recognise the importance of adopting Industry 4.0. We wish to thank all the delegates who attended and are grateful for the support provided by the electronic assembly companies. With more than 35 years’ experience in the assembly industry, we are truly privileged to have had Jean-Paul Dirven visit South Africa again. Customers found Jean-Paul to be very knowledgeable and insightful in the various site visits we conducted. As a result of the seminars and site visits, we are seeing good adoption of Valor software solutions and a high level of interest across the industry.”

