Würth Elektronik named preferred partner at Renesas
28 June 2024
News
Würth Elektronik has announced its new status as a preferred partner at Renesas, a global leader in microcontrollers, analogue, power and SoC products. This is a testament to Würth Elektronik’s commitment to excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions and services, in collaboration with Renesas.
Renesas preferred partners are elite system solution providers renowned for their expertise in deploying Renesas products to deliver highly optimised solutions. These partners undergo rigorous training and boast extensive experience, ensuring they can effectively leverage Renesas technologies to meet diverse customer needs.
By partnering with Renesas, Würth Elektronik gains access to a host of resources and support to further enhance its capabilities in delivering innovative solutions, and in joint solution options shown at tradeshows, webinars, seminars, and in blog articles. This partnership also signifies Würth Elektronik’s dedication to reducing development risks and accelerating time-to-market for customers by leveraging Renesas’ extensive portfolio of products and solutions.
This network, known as the Renesas Ready Partner Network, offers customers a wide range of solutions and services tailored to their specific requirements.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, lailah.dustay@we-online.com, www.we-online.com
