Otto Wireless Solutions wins 2023 Golden FAE award

28 June 2024 News

Otto Wireless Solutions announced that their technical manager, Miyelani Kubayi, has won the SIMCom Wireless Solutions Golden FAE Award for 2023. This prestigious annual award acknowledges the positive and active promotion of the SIMCom product line, and has recognised Miyelani’s “excellent technical work in 2023”, with his consistent and dedicated end-customer technical support.

Miyelani has been a part of the Otto Wireless team for 12 years, and started working with the SIMCom line in 2014 as a support technician, earning him ten years of module experience. One of his key responsibilities has been to provide customer support for the seamless integration of Otto/SIMCom products into client systems and applications, providing valuable technical support, including onsite technical support, troubleshooting, system integration, firmware customisation and testing, and customer training.

The Otto Wireless Solutions’ technical team, under Miyelani’s leadership, contributed significantly over the years towards SIMCom firmware customisation, testing, and advanced troubleshooting in 2023. Through numerous new designs, the team has worked tirelessly to ensure the seamless integration of new CAT1 modules into them. Miyelani and his team worked with the SIMCom R&D; team of engineers to offer continued assistance to clients.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: wireless@otto.co.za
www: www.otto.co.za
Otto Wireless Solutions


