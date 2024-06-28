Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Quectel receives prestigious Fortress Cybersecurity award

28 June 2024 News

Quectel Wireless Solutions has been recognised as a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group. The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honour the world’s leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

“We are honoured to receive the Fortress Cybersecurity Award,” said Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This recognition underscores our dedication to providing secure and reliable IoT solutions that protect our customers’ data and operations. As IoT continues to revolutionise industries, ensuring the security of connected devices is more critical than ever. This award is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our team.”

As part of its commitment to cybersecurity, Quectel engaged Finite State, a third-party expert security firm focused on managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to rigorously test Quectel’s IoT modules, to demonstrate the latter’s commitment to transparent, verifiable product security. The company furthermore released Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange (VEX) documents for its IoT modules, an industry first among IoT module manufacturers. Providing SBOM and VEX documents has a cascading effect on the entire IoT ecosystem. As a module provider, Quectel is integral to the architecture of numerous IoT devices. The transparency and commitment to security will benefit all IoT products built on Quectel’s platforms.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: james.schlebusch@quectel.com
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Engineering education should be made exciting again
Technews Publishing News
Recently, Statistics South Africa reported that, in the first quarter of 2024, 35% of youth between the ages of 15 to 24 were not involved in either education, training, or employment. This amounts ...

Read more...
Smart manufacturing for electronics assembly seminar
ASIC Design Services News
ASIC Design Services and Siemens Industry Software recently hosted the Smart Manufacturing for Electronics Assembly seminar at the Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel in Centurion with international guest speaker, Jean-Paul Dirven.

Read more...
Würth Elektronik named preferred partner at Renesas
News
Würth Elektronik has announced its new status as a preferred partner at Renesas, a global leader in microcontrollers, analogue, power and SoC products.

Read more...
Otto Wireless Solutions wins 2023 Golden FAE award
Otto Wireless Solutions News
Otto Wireless Solutions announced that their technical manager, Miyelani Kubayi, has won the SIMCom Wireless Solutions Golden FAE Award for 2023.

Read more...
Cape Town shores up sustainable energy distribution
ABB South Africa News
The City of Cape Town, which is responsible for delivering energy to the 4,8 million residents of the Western Cape, has awarded ABB a three-year contract for a phased retrofit of legacy medium voltage (MV) switchgear within its electrical infrastructure.

Read more...
ALX wins EdTech Award at Africa Tech Week Awards ceremony
News
The award highlights ALX’s contribution to tech education, its scalable impact, and its commitment to transforming the African continent’s technological landscape.

Read more...
Links Field Networks joins the 5G expansion
News
This move signifies a strategic push towards enhancing their global connectivity offering and expanding the capabilities of next-generation wireless technology.

Read more...
Government announces 2G and 3G shutdown dates, again
News
Recently published in the Government Gazette, the communications minister has announced a new date for the shutdown of 2G and 3G mobile networks in South Africa – no later than 31 December 2027.

Read more...
Exploring wireless connectivity in new eBook
News
STMicroelectronics has partnered with Mouser Electronics to produce a new eBook titled ‘Beyond the Wires: Exploring Bluetooth and LoRaWAN Connectivity’.

Read more...
Explore the world of 5G
News
Mouser’s technical resource centre offers a wealth of knowledge for design engineers about the expansion of the reliable 5G low-latency network.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved