Quectel receives prestigious Fortress Cybersecurity award

28 June 2024 News

Quectel Wireless Solutions has been recognised as a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group. The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honour the world’s leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

“We are honoured to receive the Fortress Cybersecurity Award,” said Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This recognition underscores our dedication to providing secure and reliable IoT solutions that protect our customers’ data and operations. As IoT continues to revolutionise industries, ensuring the security of connected devices is more critical than ever. This award is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our team.”

As part of its commitment to cybersecurity, Quectel engaged Finite State, a third-party expert security firm focused on managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to rigorously test Quectel’s IoT modules, to demonstrate the latter’s commitment to transparent, verifiable product security. The company furthermore released Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange (VEX) documents for its IoT modules, an industry first among IoT module manufacturers. Providing SBOM and VEX documents has a cascading effect on the entire IoT ecosystem. As a module provider, Quectel is integral to the architecture of numerous IoT devices. The transparency and commitment to security will benefit all IoT products built on Quectel’s platforms.

