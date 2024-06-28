ALX wins EdTech Award at Africa Tech Week Awards ceremony

28 June 2024 News

ALX, a tech training provider, scooped the prestigious EdTech Award at this year’s Africa Tech Week Awards ceremony held at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. The award highlights ALX’s contribution to tech education, its scalable impact, and its commitment to transforming the African continent’s technological landscape.

Now in its sixth year, the Africa Tech Week Awards celebrate the continent’s leading tech innovators and visionaries, recognising and honouring excellence in technology and innovation. The awards showcase Africa’s potential to lead in technological advancement, with the EdTech award category recognising organisations that have developed groundbreaking educational technology programmes with notable and scalable results.

Pioneering a new era in tech education, ALX’s inclusive and accessible world-class tech programmes democratise access to tech education and are fuelling SA’s active participation in the global tech revolution.

“ALX is on a mission to develop three million ethical and entrepreneurial leaders in Africa by 2035,” says Divesh Sooka, general manager, ALX South Africa. “Our programmes equip learners with practical, in-demand skills, creating millions of job opportunities, while solving the world’s technology talent shortage,” he adds.

ALX’s blended learning model equips students with 21st-century skills. Beyond developing technical prowess, ALX’s programmes focus on nurturing soft skills such as critical thinking and adaptability, cultivating well-rounded individuals who stand out in the workplace.

