Matter 1.3 has arrived

28 June 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has released Matter 1.3, the newest version of the connectivity standard used for IoT devices. The new iteration enables energy reporting for Matter devices, and support for water and energy management, electric vehicle chargers, and new major appliances.

Support for water and energy management devices

• Energy Management – To help users understand and manage their energy use, save money, and reduce their carbon footprint, Matter 1.3 introduces new energy reporting capabilities. This enables any device type to include the ability to report actual and estimated measurements, including instantaneous power, voltage, current, and others, in real time, and its energy consumption or generation over time.

• Electric Vehicle Charging – Matter 1.3’s energy features also enable new energy-centric devices, the first of which is Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). This enables EV charging equipment manufacturers to present a consumer-friendly way to control how and when they charge their vehicles. It features the ability to manually start or stop charging, adjust the charging rate, or specify how many miles of range to be added by a set departure time, leaving the charging station to automatically optimise the charging to happen at the cheapest and lowest carbon times.

• Water Management – Support for leak and freeze detectors, rain sensors, and controllable water valves provides homeowners with enhanced monitoring, management, and protection over water in and around their homes.

New major appliance types

With Matter 1.3, support for more appliances has been added, encompassing a range of major household devices essential to everyday living.

The newly supported device types include microwave ovens, conventional ovens, cooktops, and extractor hoods. Also included are laundry dryers, to complete the pairing with laundry washers introduced in Matter 1.2.

Enhanced entertainment and smart home management functionality for media devices have also seen an overhaul with Matter 1.3 offering improvements to TV functionality, including push messages and dialogue support for new ambient experiences, casting initialisation enhancements, expanded interactivity options for TV apps, and improved search functionality. Interaction with other devices in the home is also enhanced, enabling other Matter devices to send notifications to TVs or other devices with screens.

Core improvements

Additional core improvements and new features have also been added. Scenes are now supported, providing a method for smart home platforms to set, read, and activate scenes on devices. A Matter controller can also now batch multiple commands into a single message when communicating with devices to minimise the delay between execution of each command.

For more information visit www.csa-iot.org





