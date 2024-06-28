Government announces 2G and 3G shutdown dates, again

28 June 2024 News

Recently published in the Government Gazette, the communications minister has announced a new date for the shutdown of 2G and 3G mobile networks in South Africa. According to the policy document, the government wants these legacy networks to be shut down by 31 December 2027, giving players in this field over three years to upgrade to the newer 4G and 5G devices available.

This preliminary deadline is contained in the policy document on next-generation radio frequency spectrum for economic development. According to the policy document, the following timelines must be adhered to:

• Communications regulator ICASA must stop approving 2G- and 3G-only devices by no later than 30 September 2024.

• Network operators must stop activating 2G- and 3G-only devices by 31 December 2024.

• Network operators must begin the shutdown of their legacy 2G and 3G infrastructure from 1 June 2025.

• A total shutdown of 2G and 3G networks must be completed by no later than 31 December 2027.

For more information visit www.icasa.org.za






