Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Phased array development platform

28 June 2024 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.


Figure 1. CN0566 development platform

Phased array antennas (or beamforming antennas) have an electronically steerable radiation pattern, allowing a robust communication link to be established between two radios. Power from the transmitter can be directed toward the intended receiver, and the receiving antenna can be aimed at the transmitter. In addition, nulls in the receiver’s antenna pattern can be placed to reject interfering signals, and a link can be maintained between two radios that are moving with respect to one another. Phased arrays vary widely in complexity, from a few elements in a simple linear array to thousands of elements in planar, cylindrical, conical, and other shaped arrays.

Phased arrays have a steep learning curve, spanning multiple technological and engineering disciplines including microwave RF electronics, continuous and discrete-time signal processing, embedded systems, analogue-to-digital and digital-to-analogue converters, digital design, and computer networking. Commercial phased array systems are typically expensive and built for a single application and are, therefore, not conducive to exploration of basic concepts.

This circuit developed is a low cost, simplified phased array beamforming demonstration platform that offers a hands-on approach to learning about the principles and applications of phased array antennas. The complete system provides an ideal tool for proof of concept or debugging of more complex systems. It offers the opportunity to explore and understand advanced topics such as beamforming, beam steering, antenna impairments, frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar, and synthetic aperture imaging. The design consists of RF components, signal processing hardware, and contains an on-board 8-element linear array antenna that operates from 10,0 to 10,5 GHz (X band). This frequency range allows common low-cost motion sensor modules to be used as a microwave source.

The circuit is designed to mount directly on a Raspberry Pi, and uses the PlutoSDR low-cost software defined radio (SDR) module to digitise the intermediate frequency (IF) output. The software interface is through the Linux industrial input/output framework, providing a host of debug and development utilities, and cross-platform API with Python, GNURadio, and MATLAB support.

Application software can run either locally on the Raspberry Pi, or remotely via a wired or wireless network connection. The entire system is powered via a single 5 V, 3 A USB-C power adaptor.


Figure 2. Delayed signals arrive at combiner in-phase.

Beamforming fundamentals

Phased array beamforming is a signal processing technique used in antenna arrays for radio communications, radar systems, and medical imaging. Beamforming provides many benefits – the antenna can be aimed directly at a target, which may be a transmitter, receiver, or object being tracked in the case of radar. The antenna pattern’s nulls can also be strategically placed to avoid interfering signals.

Forming a beam pattern involves the simultaneous transmission or reception of signals from multiple antennas. A phase shift with gain adjustment is applied to each channel. Thereafter, the individual channels are summed together in either the analogue or digital domain, or a hybrid of both. The phase shifters are adjusted to control the direction of the combined radio RF beam, allowing for real-time beam steering and reconfiguration, without physically moving the antennas. The main beam width and sidelobe suppression can be adjusted by adjusting the gain (or tapering) the array elements.

The CN0566 main board implements an eight-element phased array, down-converting mixers, local oscillator, and digital control circuitry. The CN0566 outputs are two IF signals at a nominal frequency of 2,2 GHz, that are digitised by a PlutoSDR module.


Figure 3. Delayed signals arrive at combiner out-of-phase.

Figures 2 and 3 provide simple illustrations of a wavefront received by four antenna elements from two different directions. The electrical beam is steered 45º to the left, toward the desired transmitter, by inserting time delays in the receive paths, and then summing all four signals together.

In Figure 3, that time delay (configured for a 45° beam) matches the time difference of the wavefront striking each element. In this case, that applied delay causes the four signals to arrive in phase at the point of combination. This coherent combining results in a larger signal at the output of the combiner.

To continue reading visit https://bit.ly/458r5r6


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.

Read more...
RFiber Solutions: A passion for innovation and service excellence
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
RFiber Solutions provides an holistic and comprehensive approach to all components and subsystems within a product, from the RF front-end through to the power supply.

Read more...
BLE 5.4 module with large range
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.

Read more...
New products added to wireless portfolio
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.

Read more...
Get the heatsink off your back
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
SynQor recently produced a white paper to demonstrate how its PowerQor family of synchronous rectifier-based DC-DC converters provide more usable output power without a heatsink than do conventional, Schottky diode-based converters with a heatsink.

Read more...
Next-gen spectrometer at reduced costs and weight
Vepac Electronics Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Traditionally, EPR spectroscopy requires massive electromagnets that can weigh over a ton, and therefore are often located in basements. Bridge12, located near Boston in the USA, has launched a next-generation EPR spectrometer that is about half the cost of current instruments and a tenth of the size and weight.

Read more...
Precision op-amp
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are single/dual robust, precision, rail-to-rail input/output operational amplifiers with inputs that operate from -VS to +VS and beyond, which is referred to as Over-The-Top.

Read more...
Building blocks for IIoT edge nodes
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice
As vertical industries start to seriously evaluate IoT architectures to extract greater business value, it becomes clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Read more...
High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved