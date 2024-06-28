Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: ESD dissipative floor mats

28 June 2024 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Dissipative floor mats are specialised mats designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment and components from electrostatic discharge (ESD), by quickly drawing the static electricity off workers before they touch such items.

These mats are made from materials that allow for the controlled dissipation of static electricity, typically through a grounded connection. By providing a path for static electricity to safely discharge, dissipative floor mats help prevent damage to electronic devices. They are commonly used in environments such as manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and areas where static-sensitive components are handled.

Benefits of ESD dissipative floor mats:

• Mats made from vinyl last longer (10 years+) and there’s no need for regular maintenance.

• They are low reflecting.

• Vinyl comes in a variety of decorative styles.

• Mats are easy to repair if damaged or cracked.

• Rubber and vinyl are pliable, and very popular for use in medical facilities to cover skirtings.

• Rubber can withstand extreme temperatures.

To prevent static charge problems, static dissipative floor mats should be utilised. All conductive matting and dissipative matting needs to be grounded to function properly. A bench mat needs to be used in conjunction with grounding devices, to provide a continuous path to ground and remove static build-up before it discharges.

Actum can provide custom ESD floor mats including the size, grounding snaps, shapes, and the option of rounded corners.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: sales@actum.co.za
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Clearing the Static: ESD transportation and storage
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
CORSTAT and CORTRONIC storage boxes are excellent choices for transporting ESD-sensitive components like PCBs, as they feature a soft, dissipative foam lining for cushioning and static removal.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Understanding the significance of ESD audits
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an ESD plan, and it is important to include all areas where ESD-sensitive components are being handled.

Read more...
Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER
Altron Arrow Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.

Read more...
Varistors for automotive applications
Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD wrist straps
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
ESD clothing plays a pivotal role in preventing that people do not charge the products that they are working with.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD clothing and footwear
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
ESD clothing plays a pivotal role in preventing that people do not charge the products that they are working with.

Read more...
Single-phase EMC filters
RS South Africa Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The significance of cleaning in ESD control
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
It is essential that ESD-protected workplace areas and equipment (tables, floors, work mats, trays, tools, machine elements) are cleaned with specialised antistatic cleaners.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD protective packaging
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
The primary objective of ESD protective packaging is to prevent ESD incidents within the packaging and facilitate the dissipation of charges from the outer surface.

Read more...
New NeoMesh protocol stack version
CST Electronics Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved