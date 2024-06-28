Clearing the Static: ESD dissipative floor mats

Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Dissipative floor mats are specialised mats designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment and components from electrostatic discharge (ESD), by quickly drawing the static electricity off workers before they touch such items.

These mats are made from materials that allow for the controlled dissipation of static electricity, typically through a grounded connection. By providing a path for static electricity to safely discharge, dissipative floor mats help prevent damage to electronic devices. They are commonly used in environments such as manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and areas where static-sensitive components are handled.

Benefits of ESD dissipative floor mats:

• Mats made from vinyl last longer (10 years+) and there’s no need for regular maintenance.

• They are low reflecting.

• Vinyl comes in a variety of decorative styles.

• Mats are easy to repair if damaged or cracked.

• Rubber and vinyl are pliable, and very popular for use in medical facilities to cover skirtings.

• Rubber can withstand extreme temperatures.

To prevent static charge problems, static dissipative floor mats should be utilised. All conductive matting and dissipative matting needs to be grounded to function properly. A bench mat needs to be used in conjunction with grounding devices, to provide a continuous path to ground and remove static build-up before it discharges.

Actum can provide custom ESD floor mats including the size, grounding snaps, shapes, and the option of rounded corners.

