Clearing the Static: ESD dissipative floor mats

Dissipative floor mats are specialised mats designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment and components from electrostatic discharge (ESD), by quickly drawing the static electricity off workers before they touch such items.
These mats are made from materials that allow for the controlled dissipation of static electricity, typically through a grounded connection. By providing a path for static electricity to safely discharge, dissipative floor mats help prevent damage to electronic devices. They are commonly used in environments such as manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and areas where static-sensitive components are handled.
Benefits of ESD dissipative floor mats:
• Mats made from vinyl last longer (10 years+) and there’s no need for regular maintenance.
• They are low reflecting.
• Vinyl comes in a variety of decorative styles.
• Mats are easy to repair if damaged or cracked.
• Rubber and vinyl are pliable, and very popular for use in medical facilities to cover skirtings.
• Rubber can withstand extreme temperatures.
To prevent static charge problems, static dissipative floor mats should be utilised. All conductive matting and dissipative matting needs to be grounded to function properly. A bench mat needs to be used in conjunction with grounding devices, to provide a continuous path to ground and remove static build-up before it discharges.
Actum can provide custom ESD floor mats including the size, grounding snaps, shapes, and the option of rounded corners.
Clearing the Static: ESD transportation and storage Actum Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
CORSTAT and CORTRONIC storage boxes are excellent choices for transporting ESD-sensitive components like PCBs, as they feature a soft, dissipative foam lining for cushioning and static removal.
Read more...Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
Read more...Varistors for automotive applications Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.
Read more...Single-phase EMC filters RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.
Read more...New NeoMesh protocol stack version CST Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.