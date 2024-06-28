The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module. The module includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829 containing a Bluetooth LE 5.4 MCU with the industry’s best range, an ARM Cortex-M33 dedicated for applications, and CAN FD.
The module’s ARM application processor can run at up to 96 MHz, and is supported by 1024 kB of SFlash and 256 kB of SRAM. The BLE module has a receive sensitivity of -106 dBm and a transmit power rating up to 10 dBm. With 26 programmable GPIOs, and the inclusion of an integrated PCB trace antenna, the module is suited to a wide range of applications.
Future proof designs include Bluetooth 5.4 and the industry’s best range and noise immunity.
Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.
The new iteration enables energy reporting for Matter devices, and support for water and energy management, electric vehicle chargers, and new major appliances.
SIMcom has catered for this uncertainty by providing multiple devices, whilst maintaining footprint and pin compatibility across the product range, despite the newer devices becoming more streamlined towards IoT applications.
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
Microchip's portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.
The QPA9822 from Qorvo is a linear pre-driver amplifier that operates from 3,3 to 4,2 GHz and provides a gain of 39 dB.
The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are single/dual robust, precision, rail-to-rail input/output operational amplifiers with inputs that operate from -VS to +VS and beyond, which is referred to as Over-The-Top.
As an upgraded version of the R210 Industrial cellular router, the R230 professional IIoT router not only maintains its compact and rugged construction, secure and reliable performance, cost-effective price, based on high-quality module and state-of-the-art CPU processor, but also offers more functionalities.
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.