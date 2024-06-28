BLE 5.4 module with large range

The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module. The module includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829 containing a Bluetooth LE 5.4 MCU with the industry’s best range, an ARM Cortex-M33 dedicated for applications, and CAN FD.

The module’s ARM application processor can run at up to 96 MHz, and is supported by 1024 kB of SFlash and 256 kB of SRAM. The BLE module has a receive sensitivity of -106 dBm and a transmit power rating up to 10 dBm. With 26 programmable GPIOs, and the inclusion of an integrated PCB trace antenna, the module is suited to a wide range of applications.

Future proof designs include Bluetooth 5.4 and the industry’s best range and noise immunity.

