Startup to launch solar panel window blinds
28 June 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
A Durban resident, frustrated with her inability to install backup power in her rental home, has developed a prototype of a solar-powered window blind. 29-year-old Lida von Benecke says the blinds offer a solution for people living in sectional title homes or renters who may not install power systems due to ownership restrictions.
After first developing the prototype in a garage, she founded a company called LC Dynamics, which has been nominated for various innovation awards. The company has also been awarded R200 000 funding from the Department of Science and Technology’s Technical Innovation Agency. The technical development of the product was a collaboration with the Tshwane University of Technology.
The blinds take on the regular design of Venetian blinds with each slat being a dedicated solar panel, initially made from salvaged solar panels. A motorised component is available that can rotate the slats automatically for optimal solar production during the day.
Each blind is connected to a battery and produces enough power for smartphones, lightbulbs, and powering Wi-Fi routers and security systems.
For more information, visit www.lcdynamics.co.za
Further reading:
Solid-state pulse power amplifier
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.
Read more...
Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.
Read more...
Power supply noise suppression
Avnet Abacus
Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.
Read more...
DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.
Read more...
Three-phase high-efficiency PSU
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.
Read more...
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
Read more...
SA’s solar power surge raises safety concerns
Power Electronics / Power Management
Solar revolution is a bright spot, but a hidden fire risk lurks behind the panels. Here are seven tips for rooftop safety.
Read more...
Multi-output high-reliability PSU
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Gaia Converter’s PSDG-48 series board mount module is a 48 W power module with a 24 or 28 V DC input and multiple outputs.
Read more...
Synchronous DC-DC buck converter
iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
AiT SEMi’s A7115B is a synchronous DC-DC buck converter that provides an output of up to 1,5 A, and operates at a switching frequency of 2 MHz.
Read more...
DC-DC converter topologies for solar energy harvesting
Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
These converters are ideal for use in photovoltaics, energy storage, charging stations, and other applications that have high-voltage to low-voltage DC conversion requirements.
Read more...