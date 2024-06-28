Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Solid-state pulse power amplifier

28 June 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors to include weatherised versions. The standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube (GDT) to provide isolation and a maximum RF power of 2 kW.

The PTI-BB50-W series is fully weatherised to the IP67 standard for outdoor use.

PTI-BB50 Series lightning and surge protectors help protect your equipment from electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or power surges that are commonly caused by lightning or other strong electrical charges.

The PTI-BB50 features a Class AB Pulse GaN design in a light weight, small form factor housing. Designed for high power X-Band pulse applications, the amplifier has high reliability and ruggedness.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.

Read more...
Power supply noise suppression
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.

Read more...
DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.

Read more...
Three-phase high-efficiency PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.

Read more...
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.

Read more...
RFiber Solutions: A passion for innovation and service excellence
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
RFiber Solutions provides an holistic and comprehensive approach to all components and subsystems within a product, from the RF front-end through to the power supply.

Read more...
Get the heatsink off your back
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
SynQor recently produced a white paper to demonstrate how its PowerQor family of synchronous rectifier-based DC-DC converters provide more usable output power without a heatsink than do conventional, Schottky diode-based converters with a heatsink.

Read more...
SA’s solar power surge raises safety concerns
Power Electronics / Power Management
Solar revolution is a bright spot, but a hidden fire risk lurks behind the panels. Here are seven tips for rooftop safety.

Read more...
Startup to launch solar panel window blinds
Power Electronics / Power Management
A Durban resident, frustrated with her inability to install backup power in her rental home, has developed a prototype of a solar-powered window blind.

Read more...
Multi-output high-reliability PSU
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Gaia Converter’s PSDG-48 series board mount module is a 48 W power module with a 24 or 28 V DC input and multiple outputs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved