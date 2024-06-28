Solid-state pulse power amplifier

28 June 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors to include weatherised versions. The standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube (GDT) to provide isolation and a maximum RF power of 2 kW.

The PTI-BB50-W series is fully weatherised to the IP67 standard for outdoor use.

PTI-BB50 Series lightning and surge protectors help protect your equipment from electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or power surges that are commonly caused by lightning or other strong electrical charges.

The PTI-BB50 features a Class AB Pulse GaN design in a light weight, small form factor housing. Designed for high power X-Band pulse applications, the amplifier has high reliability and ruggedness.

