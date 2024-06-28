Solid-state pulse power amplifier

NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors to include weatherised versions. The standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube (GDT) to provide isolation and a maximum RF power of 2 kW.
The PTI-BB50-W series is fully weatherised to the IP67 standard for outdoor use.
PTI-BB50 Series lightning and surge protectors help protect your equipment from electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or power surges that are commonly caused by lightning or other strong electrical charges.
The PTI-BB50 features a Class AB Pulse GaN design in a light weight, small form factor housing. Designed for high power X-Band pulse applications, the amplifier has high reliability and ruggedness.
Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.
Power supply noise suppression Avnet Abacus
Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.
DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.
Three-phase high-efficiency PSU Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
Get the heatsink off your back RFiber Solutions
Editor's Choice
SynQor recently produced a white paper to demonstrate how its PowerQor family of synchronous rectifier-based DC-DC converters provide more usable output power without a heatsink than do conventional, Schottky diode-based converters with a heatsink.