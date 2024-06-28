Power supply noise suppression

Murata’s new L Cancel transformer (LCT) is the company’s innovation in noise suppression components.
The transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance (ESL) of a capacitor and the ESL generated in boards when used together with a decoupling capacitor. This optimises the circuit’s noise-reducing capabilities. This revolutionary product is, therefore, capable of resolving the challenge of managing power supply noise and capacitor component count in new PSU designs.
This LCT is effective in suppressing harmonic noise of several MHz to 1 GHz in power lines, caused by DC-DC converters and other components. The LCT is suitable for temperatures up to 125°C, and can be used with stable negative inductance up to negative 3 A. The component has no DC saturation characteristic, which makes possible the stable noise removal.
Applications for the LCT include consumer equipment like cameras and toys, industrial equipment such as sensors, control boards, and base stations, healthcare equipment, and automotive devices.
Solid-state pulse power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.
Read more...DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.
Read more...Three-phase high-efficiency PSU Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.
Read more...Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
Read more...Amorphous solar cells Avnet Abacus
Opto-Electronics
Panasonic introduces its latest Amorton solar cell series named AMG-1401C and AMG-1701C, which benefit from a nearly perfect black-reflective surface and much higher efficiency.
Read more...Synchronous DC-DC buck converter iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
AiT SEMi’s A7115B is a synchronous DC-DC buck converter that provides an output of up to 1,5 A, and operates at a switching frequency of 2 MHz.