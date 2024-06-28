Power supply noise suppression

Murata’s new L Cancel transformer (LCT) is the company’s innovation in noise suppression components.

The transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance (ESL) of a capacitor and the ESL generated in boards when used together with a decoupling capacitor. This optimises the circuit’s noise-reducing capabilities. This revolutionary product is, therefore, capable of resolving the challenge of managing power supply noise and capacitor component count in new PSU designs.

This LCT is effective in suppressing harmonic noise of several MHz to 1 GHz in power lines, caused by DC-DC converters and other components. The LCT is suitable for temperatures up to 125°C, and can be used with stable negative inductance up to negative 3 A. The component has no DC saturation characteristic, which makes possible the stable noise removal.

Applications for the LCT include consumer equipment like cameras and toys, industrial equipment such as sensors, control boards, and base stations, healthcare equipment, and automotive devices.

