DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments

Traco Power has announced the release of their new TSPC series high-performance DIN-rail mount power supplies for harsh industrial environments. The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies with an excellent price/performance ratio. The design is based on the popular TRACOPOWER TSP series, but is packed with features making these power supplies an easy-to-install and cost-efficient, but reliable, solution for harsh applications.
Excellent electrical specifications and high immunity against electrical disturbances make these modules the best choice for sensitive loads in industrial process controls, machine tools, and other equipment exposed to a difficult industrial environment.
The TSPC series power supplies comply with the latest safety and EMC standards for industrial environments, and include ATEX EN 60079 certification and IEC 60079 test reports for applications in hazardous locations. For system applications, all models provide a Power-Good digital output signal.
Ranging from 50 to 480 W, the TSPC range of DIN-rail power supplies comes in a variety of output voltages from 12 to 48 V DC. These PSUs have a rugged metal case for inhospitable industrial conditions, and are fitted with overload and over-temperature protection as standard features.
