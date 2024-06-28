Three-phase high-efficiency PSU

COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, three-phase, three-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics. Addressing worldwide applications and 3-Phase Delta or 3-Phase Star networks, the HFA3500TF input voltage embraces a wide operating range of 180 to 528 V AC. For higher power applications the HFA3500TF can be connected in parallel up to ten units to deliver a maximum total power of 31,5 kW.

Using the latest energy optimised, digitally controlled switching topology and wide band gap (WBG) semiconductors, the power supply offers an impressive efficiency figure of up to 94% at 400 V AC input and 65 V DC output.

The HFA3500TF is available in two output voltages, 48 and 65 V DC, both being adjustable in the range +15% to -50% using the trim function. The compact, low-profile design comes in at just 41 mm high complete with cover and features two variable speed cooling fans.

The HFA3500TF’s low-profile design fits into the vertical space of a 1U rack unit, an advantage in applications where space is at a premium. To ensure highest performance and reliability in such a low-profile package, the power supply has been designed for high performance and optimised to eliminate hot spots and facilitate cooling throughout its components.

The HFA3500TF includes inrush current limiting circuitry, overcurrent and overvoltage protection and thermal protection. These robust power supplies can be operated in an ambient temperature range of -10 to 70°C.

