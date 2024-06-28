Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency

The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode and low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
These MOSFETs benefit from the latest circuit fabrication technology to produce improved performance across many parameters of interest to MOSFET users. The NTBLS0D8N08 and NTMFWS1D5N08 MOSFETs in particular offer low on-resistance and high continuous drain-current capability.
The NTBLS0D8N08, supplied in a TOLL package, has a maximum on-resistance of 0,79 mΩ at 10 V. The maximum continuous drain current is 457 A at 25°C and 323 A at 100°C. At 25°C the current can be pulsed at up to 1629 A for 100 μs.
The NTMFWS1D5N08 is supplied in an SO8FL package with a maximum on-resistance of 1,43 mΩ at 10 V. The maximum continuous drain current is 253 A at 25°C and 179 A at 100°C. At 25°C the current can be pulsed at up to 1071 A.
The performance of the MOSFETs has been improved to provide additional avalanche robustness in fast-switching applications.
A softer recovery diode and lower reverse-recovery charge also reduce ringing, overshoot, and system noise, while increasing application efficiency.
These MOSFETs are suitable for wide range of applications including motor drives, industrial automation, synchronous rectification in power converters, solar optimisers and PV converters, and power supply equipment.
Solid-state pulse power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.
Read more...Power supply noise suppression Avnet Abacus
Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.
Read more...DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.
Read more...Three-phase high-efficiency PSU Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.
Read more...Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm’s AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.