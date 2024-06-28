Categories

Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency

28 June 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode and low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.

These MOSFETs benefit from the latest circuit fabrication technology to produce improved performance across many parameters of interest to MOSFET users. The NTBLS0D8N08 and NTMFWS1D5N08 MOSFETs in particular offer low on-resistance and high continuous drain-current capability.

The NTBLS0D8N08, supplied in a TOLL package, has a maximum on-resistance of 0,79 mΩ at 10 V. The maximum continuous drain current is 457 A at 25°C and 323 A at 100°C. At 25°C the current can be pulsed at up to 1629 A for 100 μs.

The NTMFWS1D5N08 is supplied in an SO8FL package with a maximum on-resistance of 1,43 mΩ at 10 V. The maximum continuous drain current is 253 A at 25°C and 179 A at 100°C. At 25°C the current can be pulsed at up to 1071 A.

The performance of the MOSFETs has been improved to provide additional avalanche robustness in fast-switching applications.

A softer recovery diode and lower reverse-recovery charge also reduce ringing, overshoot, and system noise, while increasing application efficiency.

These MOSFETs are suitable for wide range of applications including motor drives, industrial automation, synchronous rectification in power converters, solar optimisers and PV converters, and power supply equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


