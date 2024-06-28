Efficient and flexible cable marking system

28 June 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Legrand’s cable marking systems have been designed not only for flexibility and reliability, but for easy installation and optimum safety in any application, including original installations, extensions, and modifications.

The CAB3 cable marking system offers a dependable solution to multiple cable and terminal marking requirements. Universal fittings ensure clear, rapid marking and simple modifications. This easy-to-use system is suitable for marking cross-sections of between 0,15 and 6 mm2 and the flexibility of this marker means it can be applied at any time, even after wiring.

CAB 3 is supplied in strips for easy handling and less wastage and consists of numbers, letters, conventional symbols, and international colour-coded markers. The system also comprises label holders and a reusable applicator that facilitates fast distribution of markers.

Legrand’s Duplix open or closed cable marking system enables the user to prepare, either in advance or on site, two identical marking strips in a single operation, for use on the leading and trailing end of the cable.

All the user has to do is fold two carrier strips together, clip the first marker on the first carrier, twist the device and clip again on the other side. This second clip action automatically breaks the marker from the strip. The process is repeated until the desired combination is complete and the two carriers are easily separated and attached to the cable with cable ties.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





