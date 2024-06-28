Categories

Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Efficient crimping during installation

28 June 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Legrand’s Starfix crimping tools efficiently perform four functions in one operation, offering time savings of more than 50% compared with traditional tools.

The Starfix crimping tool cuts, strips, twists, and automatically crimps each Starfix ferrule onto the cable. The Starfix crimping tools are available in three sizes for cables from 0,25 to 5 mm2 while multi-purpose crimping tools are designed for a smaller range of cables with a diameter of 0,5 to 2,55 mm2.

This easy to operate tool has a fully adjustable wheel which is set to the cross section of the cable. The cable is cut to the required length, automatically stripped, and then twisted by tightening the tool and pulling the cable to remove the insulation. Ferrules, with an insulating flange, are then dispensed and crimped. The flexible design enables right and left-handed users to easily perform these functions.

For immediate recognition of the appropriate cross-section of ferrules, they are colour matched with applicators that have a transparent, removable protective cover. Ferrules are manufactured in strips for simultaneous separating and crimping and are available in either sachet or box packing. As the remaining ferrules are held firmly in the box packing option, there is never any wastage.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


