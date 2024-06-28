Revolutionising network automation

28 June 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

South African businesses are reliant on secure and agile network infrastructure to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced connected world.

Network automation tools have become increasingly popular as a more effective way of optimising these environments. But, with so many options, what are some of the stand-out features to consider?

Traditional networks are often complex and inflexible. This results in high operational costs and slower response times. With agility and efficiency becoming the new buzzwords in business, legacy systems can no longer keep up with the demands of modern businesses. Network automation provides a streamlined approach to managing and optimising network infrastructure.

Introducing Extreme Fabric Connect

Extreme Fabric Connect, distributed by Duxbury Networking, provides organisations with a unified, automated, and secure network that adapts to the needs of any business. Here are some of its stand-out features:

• Unified solution for any topology: Extreme Fabric Connect extends network connectivity across data centres, business campuses, SD-WAN, and branch locations, irrespective of the network’s topology. This flexibility ensures that businesses can maintain a cohesive network infrastructure, regardless of how distributed their operations may be.

• Seamless virtualised services: Using Extreme Fabric Connect, companies can access virtualised services across the entire network infrastructure. This encompasses wired, wireless, SD-WAN, IoT, and third-party devices. This comprehensive integration ensures optimal operations and connectivity for all network components.

• Automated and self-forming processes: Automation lies at the heart of Extreme Fabric Connect. The solution simplifies network operations with self-forming, auto-sensing, and automated processes. The result is a significant reduction in the need for manual interventions. Not only can companies speed up their network deployments, but they also minimise the risk of human error, to benefit from more reliable and efficient network performance.

• Enhanced security with stealth design: Security has become a non-negotiable. The stealth design of Extreme Fabric Connects blocks lateral movement and prevents network breaches, offering more comprehensive protection for the organisational network. The solution also features hyper-segmentation, which isolates different segments of the network, enhancing security and preventing unauthorised access.

Real-world impact

Extreme Fabric has proven its worth across several industry sectors. Volkswagen Poznań, the Polish subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, turned to the technology in 2023 to enhance its network infrastructure and provide connectivity to more than 10 000 employees. With Extreme Fabric Connect in place, the organisation has provided services across the manufacturing plant to improve reliability and security for employees and their devices.

The technology has also been used at Concord Hospital, a regional healthcare system in New Hampshire in the United States covering three hospitals and several specialty and urgent care facilities. Extreme Fabric Connect replaced the incumbent network with an incredibly complex design within a few months with no downtime to the organisation.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





