Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Revolutionising network automation

28 June 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

By Andre Kannemeyer, CTO, Duxbury Networking.

South African businesses are reliant on secure and agile network infrastructure to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced connected world.

Network automation tools have become increasingly popular as a more effective way of optimising these environments. But, with so many options, what are some of the stand-out features to consider?

Traditional networks are often complex and inflexible. This results in high operational costs and slower response times. With agility and efficiency becoming the new buzzwords in business, legacy systems can no longer keep up with the demands of modern businesses. Network automation provides a streamlined approach to managing and optimising network infrastructure.

Introducing Extreme Fabric Connect

Extreme Fabric Connect, distributed by Duxbury Networking, provides organisations with a unified, automated, and secure network that adapts to the needs of any business. Here are some of its stand-out features:

• Unified solution for any topology: Extreme Fabric Connect extends network connectivity across data centres, business campuses, SD-WAN, and branch locations, irrespective of the network’s topology. This flexibility ensures that businesses can maintain a cohesive network infrastructure, regardless of how distributed their operations may be.

• Seamless virtualised services: Using Extreme Fabric Connect, companies can access virtualised services across the entire network infrastructure. This encompasses wired, wireless, SD-WAN, IoT, and third-party devices. This comprehensive integration ensures optimal operations and connectivity for all network components.

• Automated and self-forming processes: Automation lies at the heart of Extreme Fabric Connect. The solution simplifies network operations with self-forming, auto-sensing, and automated processes. The result is a significant reduction in the need for manual interventions. Not only can companies speed up their network deployments, but they also minimise the risk of human error, to benefit from more reliable and efficient network performance.

• Enhanced security with stealth design: Security has become a non-negotiable. The stealth design of Extreme Fabric Connects blocks lateral movement and prevents network breaches, offering more comprehensive protection for the organisational network. The solution also features hyper-segmentation, which isolates different segments of the network, enhancing security and preventing unauthorised access.

Real-world impact

Extreme Fabric has proven its worth across several industry sectors. Volkswagen Poznań, the Polish subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, turned to the technology in 2023 to enhance its network infrastructure and provide connectivity to more than 10 000 employees. With Extreme Fabric Connect in place, the organisation has provided services across the manufacturing plant to improve reliability and security for employees and their devices.

The technology has also been used at Concord Hospital, a regional healthcare system in New Hampshire in the United States covering three hospitals and several specialty and urgent care facilities. Extreme Fabric Connect replaced the incumbent network with an incredibly complex design within a few months with no downtime to the organisation.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Cast Study: In-flight entertainment uses custom switch from Diamond Systems
Electronic Products Design Computer/Embedded Technology
By using our EPSILON compact Ethernet switch module and a custom baseboard, Diamond was able to deliver a quick-turn, compact, economical, and rugged custom switch for this new on-board entertainment and internet service system.

Read more...
Adaptive computing for big data sets
NuVision Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The new AMD Alveo V80 compute accelerator, powered by the AMD Versal HBM adaptive SoC, is built for memory-intensive workloads in HPC, data analytics, network security, storage acceleration, and financial technology.

Read more...
NeoCortec wireless mesh networking
CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The protocol is especially designed to allow real-time routing of data over long distances and multiple hops, while using very little energy.

Read more...
Embedded software development
Computer/Embedded Technology
The reliance on C is being reduced, with Python the language of choice for embedded applications in the fields of IoT and AI.

Read more...
Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.

Read more...
Hardened-grade network switches
CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).

Read more...
Switched mezzanine card for enhanced Ethernet connectivity
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The TXMC897 sets a new standard in high-speed Ethernet communication, with advanced features and flexibility.

Read more...
Ryzen V3000 computer on module
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...
1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips
Computer/Embedded Technology
As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.

Read more...
Maximising edge computing
Computer/Embedded Technology
Senao Networks has announced its launch of its SX904 SmartNIC based on the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved