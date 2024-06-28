Linear RF amplifier

28 June 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPA9822 from Qorvo is a linear pre-driver amplifier that operates from 3,3 to 4,2 GHz. The amplifier provides a gain of 39 dB with a noise figure of 4,5 dB, and has an output P1dB of 28 dBm. This amplifier is designed to handle wideband 5G NR instantaneous signal bandwidths, making it ideal for m-MIMO applications.

The device has external bias control capability for linearity optimisation, a DC power shutdown feature and fast Enable/Disable for TDD operation. It requires a DC supply of 5 V and consumes only 140 mA of current. The QPA9822 can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 115°C.

The chip is available in a 16-pin SMT package that measures 3 x 3 mm and is ideal for 5G m-MIMO, mobile infrastructure, general purpose wireless and TDD/FDD system applications.

For more information, contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

