Linear RF amplifier

The QPA9822 from Qorvo is a linear pre-driver amplifier that operates from 3,3 to 4,2 GHz. The amplifier provides a gain of 39 dB with a noise figure of 4,5 dB, and has an output P1dB of 28 dBm. This amplifier is designed to handle wideband 5G NR instantaneous signal bandwidths, making it ideal for m-MIMO applications.
The device has external bias control capability for linearity optimisation, a DC power shutdown feature and fast Enable/Disable for TDD operation. It requires a DC supply of 5 V and consumes only 140 mA of current. The QPA9822 can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 115°C.
The chip is available in a 16-pin SMT package that measures 3 x 3 mm and is ideal for 5G m-MIMO, mobile infrastructure, general purpose wireless and TDD/FDD system applications.
Matter 1.3 has arrived
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new iteration enables energy reporting for Matter devices, and support for water and energy management, electric vehicle chargers, and new major appliances.
Read more...2G or not 2G, that is the question Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMcom has catered for this uncertainty by providing multiple devices, whilst maintaining footprint and pin compatibility across the product range, despite the newer devices becoming more streamlined towards IoT applications.
Read more...Phased array development platform Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
Read more...BLE 5.4 module with large range Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.
Read more...New products added to wireless portfolio Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.
Read more...Real-time phase noise analysis RF Design
Test & Measurement
The HA7062C Phase Noise Analyzer offers extremely fast measurement speeds to reduce product development time and/or optimise ATE manufacturing throughput.
Read more...High performance, but cost-effective 4G LTE router Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As an upgraded version of the R210 Industrial cellular router, the R230 professional IIoT router not only maintains its compact and rugged construction, secure and reliable performance, cost-effective price, based on high-quality module and state-of-the-art CPU processor, but also offers more functionalities.
Read more...High-performance NB-IoT module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.
Read more...RedCap module supports 5G SA mode iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network.