Exploring wireless connectivity in new eBook

28 June 2024 News

STMicroelectronics has partnered with Mouser Electronics to produce a new eBook titled ‘Beyond the Wires: Exploring Bluetooth and LoRaWAN Connectivity’.

The plethora of new and pre-existing connected Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, gateways, and sensors require that wireless technology be dependable and compatible with many wireless protocols. This need will only grow as more technologies, such as connected vehicles, medical and wearable devices, and wireless charging fully mature. In this eBook, experts from ST discuss the evolution of the Bluetooth Lowe Energy and LoRaWAN wireless standards, and their benefits.

The eBook offers many use cases, from remote sensor networks to smart cities and homes, from agriculture to public entertainment. Special requirements for security, private networks, long-range and more are also discussed. The eBook also highlights relevant products from STMicroelectronics, including the company’s industry-leading RF system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, modules, and development tools.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/45kKXai





