Explore the world of 5G
28 June 2024
News
The proliferation of IoT and the deployment of 5G are driving the evolution of edge computing and data centre infrastructure to support ultra-reliable low-latency communication, massive machine-type communication, and enhanced mobile broadband services. The rollout is in tandem with the development of Industry 4.0, increasing the number of vulnerable online endpoints and the risk of cyberattacks. Engineers must be diligent about creating safer systems through risk management plans and promoting a cybersecure culture.
Mouser Electronics provides engineers with insightful and trusted resources in its updated 5G content hub. Mouser’s technical resource centre offers a wealth of knowledge about the expansion of the reliable low-latency network. This global wireless standard offers increased bandwidth, enabling devices to connect from further distances at faster speeds, as well as enhancing machine-to-machine contact for a connected future.
The comprehensive resource centre provides a library of curated products, tools, and content to support every aspect of the connectivity revolution. The latest trends and updates to the technological standard are assembled in a one-stop hub for engineers to gain knowledge about every aspect of 5G.
For more information, visit https://resources.mouser.com/5g
