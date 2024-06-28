Trilogy of Wireless Power Transfer

28 June 2024 News

The reference book titled ‘Trilogy of Wireless Power Transfer’ by Würth Elektronik is now available in a revised second edition. In this book, Würth shares its expertise in wireless power transmission.

The practice-oriented reference book consists of three parts: Basic Principles of Wireless Power Transmission, Wireless Power Transfer Systems, and Applications. It is available from Würth Elektronik and in bookstores.

The first part of the reference book has been completely revised and explains the physical principles of the various methods of contactless power transmission. The key standards and developments of the technology are also discussed. The second part describes the wireless power transfer systems and the different topologies of wireless power transmission. In the same chapter, the correct selection of the required transmitter and receiver coils to increase efficiency, and the available transistors, are discussed. The practice-oriented third part is supplemented with an innovative application: NFC together with wireless power transmission. An overview of EMI-related topics rounds off the compilation of application examples in the practice section.

The authors of the ‘Trilogy of Wireless Power Transfer’ are Cem Som, vice president Europe at Wurth Electronics Midcom, Inc. and Dr. Michael de Rooij, vice president applications engineering at Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.we-online.com/en





