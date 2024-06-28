Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Zero drift current shunt monitors

28 June 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V. These parts can measure voltage across shunts at common mode voltages from -0,1 to 40 V, independent of supply voltage. The low offset of the zero-drift architecture enables current sensing, with voltage drops across sense resistors as low as 10 mV full scale.

An optional enable function is available to reduce current drain through the input pins and power supply pins to negligible levels when disabled or if VS is less than 1,5 V.

Two optional pins are included to simplify input filtering. These devices can operate from a single 1,8 to 5,5 V power supply, drawing a maximum of 80 µA of supply current.

These parts are available in Micro10 and SC70-6 packages and are Pb- and Halogen-free. Typical applications for these devices are in power bus monitoring, battery current monitoring, and lighting ballasts.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Further reading:

General-purpose evaluation board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.

Read more...
Solid-state pulse power amplifier
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.

Read more...
Power supply noise suppression
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.

Read more...
DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.

Read more...
Three-phase high-efficiency PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.

Read more...
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.

Read more...
Phased array development platform
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.

Read more...
BLE 5.4 module with large range
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.

Read more...
New products added to wireless portfolio
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.

Read more...











