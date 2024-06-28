Apple M3 family of CPUs announced
28 June 2024
Computer/Embedded Technology
Apple recently announced an upgrade to its homegrown CPUs. Dubbed M3, it comes in three versions, namely the M3, M3 PRO, and M3 MAX. Their major claim to fame is that they are the first commercially-available computer CPUs built on a 3 nm architecture.
This 3 nm process technology allows more transistors to be packed into a smaller space, providing an increase in computing power, with a simultaneous reduction in overall power consumption. The M3 is the smallest of the three and contains 25 billion transistors, while the M3 MAX pushes that number up to 92 billion.
The M3 is an eight-core CPU combined with a 10-core GPU and up to 24 GB unified memory. The M3 PRO ups that to a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU and up to 36 GB of memory. The M3 MAX pushes these values to a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU and up to 128 GB memory. The specifications of the latter chip promise an 80% increase in performance over the Apple M1 MAX chip.
Besides the increase in raw processing, the graphics processing has also seen a jump with the M3 MAX’s GPU 2,5 times faster than the M1, and the M3’s neural engine, which handles AI tasks, 60% faster than M1 chips.
These CPUs will be featured in the revamped MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch and are available from November 2023.
For more information visit www.apple.com
