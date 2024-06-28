General-purpose evaluation board

28 June 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The S32K3X4EVB-T172 is an evaluation and development board containing the NXP S32K344 MCU for general-purpose industrial and automotive applications.

Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, HSE security engine, OTA support, advanced connectivity and low power operation.

The board contains a 100Base-T1 Ethernet port, a secure CAN interface, and a dual LIN interface. Active high user-defined push buttons, touch electrodes, an ADC rotary potentiometer, and an RGB LED round off the interactive components onboard.

The S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers a standard-based form factor compatible with the Arduino UNO pin layout, providing a broad range of expansion board options for quick application prototyping and demonstration.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





