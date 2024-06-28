General-purpose evaluation board

The S32K3X4EVB-T172 is an evaluation and development board containing the NXP S32K344 MCU for general-purpose industrial and automotive applications.
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, HSE security engine, OTA support, advanced connectivity and low power operation.
The board contains a 100Base-T1 Ethernet port, a secure CAN interface, and a dual LIN interface. Active high user-defined push buttons, touch electrodes, an ADC rotary potentiometer, and an RGB LED round off the interactive components onboard.
The S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers a standard-based form factor compatible with the Arduino UNO pin layout, providing a broad range of expansion board options for quick application prototyping and demonstration.
Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
Read more...Phased array development platform Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
Read more...BLE 5.4 module with large range Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.
Read more...Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
Read more...4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications Dizzy Enterprises
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
Read more...New products added to wireless portfolio Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.
Read more...Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.
Read more...Radiation-tolerant microcontroller Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.