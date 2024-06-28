Categories

Decoding the world of DMP with OMRON

28 June 2024 Test & Measurement

Direct part marks (DPMs) are the intricate language of industry – codes, symbols, and text etched or printed directly onto parts, defying the limitations of labels. Often taking the form of Data Matrix or QR codes, DPMs play an important role in traceability across various sectors, particularly in the automotive and electronics manufacturing industries.

The selling point of DPM codes lies in their permanence, as it is a permanent mark that resists removal, obscuring, or damage. Their usefulness comes to the forefront where traditional labels fail – on textured surfaces that reject adhesion, or miniature parts where labels fail to find footing. Their beauty lies in the fact that they are permanent, and they endure as long as the parts themselves, embracing the principle of ‘cradle-to-grave’ traceability.

Beneath their charm, however, lies the challenge. Unlike their bold counterparts, the traditional black barcodes on white backgrounds, DPM codes often exist in low contrast. Various nuances can directly affect their readability etched onto the surface they appear on.

OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner. Tailored specifically for industrial direct part mark (DPM) reading, this innovative device is durable, while boasting high performance.

With its advanced X-Mode decoding algorithms, the scanner ensures consistent readability of even the most damaged, distorted, or complex directly marked codes, achieving excellent decode rates. The out-of-the-box performance of the V450-H eliminates the need for extensive setup in most applications, providing users with unparalleled convenience.

For more intricate scanning tasks, the V450-H offers the WebLinkPC user interface, a user-friendly and intuitive configuration tool. This interface streamlines the setup process, making it effortless to optimise the scanner for challenging applications. Whether it’s high-density codes or specialised requirements, the V450-H can adapt easily.


Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


