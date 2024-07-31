AI pest detection tool wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

31 July 2024 News

Esther Kimani was named winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, in Nairobi on 13 June 2024. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.

The solar-powered tool uses computer vision algorithms and advanced machine learning to detect and identify crop pests, pathogens or diseases, and the nature of the infection or infestation. The device then notifies the farmer via SMS. This affordable alternative to traditional detection methods leases for just $3 per month, significantly cheaper than hiring drones or agricultural inspectors.

The Africa Prize has supported almost 150 entrepreneurs across 23 African countries, generating over 28 000 jobs and benefitting more than 10 million people through the innovative products and services developed.

For more information visit https://raeng.org.uk/africaprize





