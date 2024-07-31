Few industries are evolving as rapidly as electric mobility. As one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, INGUN understands the challenges its customers face, particularly in battery cell contacting. These include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.
INGUN’s in-house battery unit anticipates these issues, and continuously adapts its proven contacting solutions to meet its customers’ needs. The company’s BCP and BCC series are specifically designed to reduce the contact resistance and keep the temperature increase constantly below 20°C. This is partly due to the multi-head configuration available, which allows multiple probes to be mounted onto a base body, and the selection of the most suitable plunger tip style, all culminating in an increase to the contact surface area.
INGUN’s proprietary contacting solutions can save energy, shorten formation testing times, and guarantee maximum durability.
