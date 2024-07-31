Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Battery cell contacting

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Few industries are evolving as rapidly as electric mobility. As one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, INGUN understands the challenges its customers face, particularly in battery cell contacting. These include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.

INGUN’s in-house battery unit anticipates these issues, and continuously adapts its proven contacting solutions to meet its customers’ needs. The company’s BCP and BCC series are specifically designed to reduce the contact resistance and keep the temperature increase constantly below 20°C. This is partly due to the multi-head configuration available, which allows multiple probes to be mounted onto a base body, and the selection of the most suitable plunger tip style, all culminating in an increase to the contact surface area.

INGUN’s proprietary contacting solutions can save energy, shorten formation testing times, and guarantee maximum durability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Email: hreispty@iafrica.com
www: www.eispty.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electronic Industry Supplies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Zero drift current shunt monitors
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.

Read more...
Solid-state pulse power amplifier
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.

Read more...
Power supply noise suppression
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Murata’s new L Cancel transformer is able to neutralise the equivalent series inductance of a capacitor, optimising its noise-reducing capabilities.

Read more...
DIN-Rail PSU for harsh environments
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRACOPOWER TSPC series is a family of DIN-rail power supplies for harsh industrial environments, with an excellent price to performance ratio.

Read more...
Three-phase high-efficiency PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.

Read more...
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.

Read more...
SA’s solar power surge raises safety concerns
Power Electronics / Power Management
Solar revolution is a bright spot, but a hidden fire risk lurks behind the panels. Here are seven tips for rooftop safety.

Read more...
Startup to launch solar panel window blinds
Power Electronics / Power Management
A Durban resident, frustrated with her inability to install backup power in her rental home, has developed a prototype of a solar-powered window blind.

Read more...
Reliable contacting of large PCBs
Electronic Industry Supplies Test & Measurement
With a usable area of 600 x 450 mm, INGUN’s test kit can not only handle larger boards but can also be customised to any testing requirement, thanks to the interchangeable kit system.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved