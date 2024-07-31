VMware alternative for the South African market
31 July 2024
Computer/Embedded Technology
Tarsus Distribution has partnered with Scale Computing, a company associated with edge computing, virtualisation, and hyper-converged solutions, to deliver simple, reliable, affordable and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions via Scale Computing’s award-winning SC//Platform.
“Our new partnership with Scale Computing is an important step in our efforts to set new standards in IT efficiency and reliability, fostering growth and operational excellence for businesses across our markets. Their focus on practical and reliable computing solutions aligns perfectly with what our partners and their customers need,” said Alan Hawkins, general manager: enterprise solutions at Tarsus Distribution. “By working together, we can offer a straightforward approach to complex IT challenges, helping our customers streamline their operations and save on costs. We believe this partnership stands to make a real difference for businesses looking for stability and simplicity in their IT infrastructure.”
Many of today’s virtualisation solutions consist of multiple vendor products, making them more complicated and expensive than necessary. Moreover, properly configuring disparate server and storage components takes up valuable department resources, and that’s even before a company has installed and configured hypervisors or tested for compatibility and performance. Together, Tarsus Distribution and Scale Computing are bringing a virtualisation alternative to the southern African market.
The SC//Platform combines simplicity and scalability, replacing the existing infrastructure, and providing high availability for running virtual machines (VMs) in a single, easy-to-manage platform. Regardless of hardware requirements, users can run applications in a fully integrated platform, and the same innovative software and simple user interface provides the power to run infrastructure efficiently at the edge.
For more information contact Tarsus Distribution, +27 11 531 1000, www.tarsus.co.za
Further reading:
Apple M3 family of CPUs announced
Computer/Embedded Technology
The major claim to fame of the new M3 chips is that they are the first commercially-available computer CPUs built on a 3 nm architecture.
Read more...
Cast Study: In-flight entertainment uses custom switch from Diamond Systems
Electronic Products Design
Computer/Embedded Technology
By using our EPSILON compact Ethernet switch module and a custom baseboard, Diamond was able to deliver a quick-turn, compact, economical, and rugged custom switch for this new on-board entertainment and internet service system.
Read more...
Revolutionising network automation
Computer/Embedded Technology
With agility and efficiency becoming the new buzzwords in business, legacy systems can no longer keep up with the demands of modern businesses.
Read more...
Adaptive computing for big data sets
NuVision Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The new AMD Alveo V80 compute accelerator, powered by the AMD Versal HBM adaptive SoC, is built for memory-intensive workloads in HPC, data analytics, network security, storage acceleration, and financial technology.
Read more...
NeoCortec wireless mesh networking
CST Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The protocol is especially designed to allow real-time routing of data over long distances and multiple hops, while using very little energy.
Read more...
Embedded software development
Computer/Embedded Technology
The reliance on C is being reduced, with Python the language of choice for embedded applications in the fields of IoT and AI.
Read more...
Microsoft Windows IoT on ARM
Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
This expansion means that the Windows IoT ecosystem can now harness the power of ARM processors, known for their energy efficiency and versatility.
Read more...
Hardened-grade network switches
CST Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
Lantronix’s hardened switches provide Layer 2 or Layer 3 networking, and are available as Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+).
Read more...
Switched mezzanine card for enhanced Ethernet connectivity
Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The TXMC897 sets a new standard in high-speed Ethernet communication, with advanced features and flexibility.
Read more...
Ryzen V3000 computer on module
Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...