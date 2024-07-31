VMware alternative for the South African market

Tarsus Distribution has partnered with Scale Computing, a company associated with edge computing, virtualisation, and hyper-converged solutions, to deliver simple, reliable, affordable and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions via Scale Computing’s award-winning SC//Platform.

“Our new partnership with Scale Computing is an important step in our efforts to set new standards in IT efficiency and reliability, fostering growth and operational excellence for businesses across our markets. Their focus on practical and reliable computing solutions aligns perfectly with what our partners and their customers need,” said Alan Hawkins, general manager: enterprise solutions at Tarsus Distribution. “By working together, we can offer a straightforward approach to complex IT challenges, helping our customers streamline their operations and save on costs. We believe this partnership stands to make a real difference for businesses looking for stability and simplicity in their IT infrastructure.”

Many of today’s virtualisation solutions consist of multiple vendor products, making them more complicated and expensive than necessary. Moreover, properly configuring disparate server and storage components takes up valuable department resources, and that’s even before a company has installed and configured hypervisors or tested for compatibility and performance. Together, Tarsus Distribution and Scale Computing are bringing a virtualisation alternative to the southern African market.

The SC//Platform combines simplicity and scalability, replacing the existing infrastructure, and providing high availability for running virtual machines (VMs) in a single, easy-to-manage platform. Regardless of hardware requirements, users can run applications in a fully integrated platform, and the same innovative software and simple user interface provides the power to run infrastructure efficiently at the edge.

For more information contact Tarsus Distribution, +27 11 531 1000 , www.tarsus.co.za





