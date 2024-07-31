Categories

Events



Events

31 July 2024 Events

Electra Mining Africa

2-6 September

Johannesburg

Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.

Register at www.electramining.co.za

IFA Berlin 2024

6-10 September

Messe Berlin, Germany

Experience tomorrow’s tech today at IFA Berlin 2024, one of the world’s largest consumer and home electronics shows. Alongside the current hottest themes of AI and sustainability, IFA showcases innovations that inspire how we live, work, and play, without limits.

Register at https://www.ifa-berlin.com

Works With 2024

19 September, San Jose, USA

24 October, Shanghai, China

Works With, now in its fifth year, has become the premier IoT developer event, bringing together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world. With an agenda designed to accelerate the advancement of IoT innovations for smart homes, smart cities, healthcare, and commercial and industrial environments, Works With is where industry players share and discover the latest IoT trends and technologies.

Register at http://www.silabs.com/about-us/events/works-with-2024

SEMI MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024

14-15 November

Munich, Germany

Join SEMI MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024 for insights into the latest technological advancements and trends behind the growth of the MEMS and imaging sensors market. Connect with industry professionals and see the latest innovations in this field.

Register at https://bit.ly/45YnSdR




