New operations manager at Deman

31 July 2024 News





Rudolf Herholdt has been appointed as the new operations manager at Deman. He adds 24 years of experience in multiple engineering fields and leadership positions to the Deman team.

Starting his engineering career as a production supervisor, he then moved on to working in the electronic industry as a design engineer, and then the metal industry as an electrical specialist. After that he moved to operations manager in the highly specialised compressed gas industry.

He is married, with three daughters, and in his spare time is the presiding pastor in his own church. He believes in the values of exceptional leadership and personal growth, and the merits of systems that work flawlessly, and is ready for a long and prosperous future at Deman.

