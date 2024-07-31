Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices

Further reading:

Quectel has expanded its IoT antenna portfolio with six new 4G and 5G antennas that cover a wide range of use cases.9-11 July San Francisco, USA Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sectorThe Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honour the world’s leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, and winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.Quectel is delighted to let customers know that the company has launched a new, free to use, distributor stock check tool on the Quectel website.Fixed wireless access is bridging the digital divide, by connecting millions of previously unconnected people each month across the globe.11-13 June 2024 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven11-13 June 2024 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven