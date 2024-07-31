Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices

Quectel’s Masterclass in August focusses on reliability in connected applications, with a deep-dive session on multi-radio connectivity.
Multi-radio devices are increasingly vital for ensuring reliable connectivity, a crucial factor for the success and profitability of many connected applications. When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.
The masterclass explores how multi-radio devices can ensure reliable connectivity through seamless transition to alternate radio networks during outages. In this webinar, Quectel’s experts will join those from Particle to cover valuable insights into ways multi-radio networking can enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. A comprehensive overview of Particle’s new M-Series product portfolio will also be provided to attendees. This portfolio is designed to enhance connection stability across various industries and applications, from smart metering to asset management.
Quectel increases its IoT antenna range
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has expanded its IoT antenna portfolio with six new 4G and 5G antennas that cover a wide range of use cases.
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...
Quectel receives prestigious Fortress Cybersecurity award
The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honour the world’s leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, and winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.
Quectel Masterclass series
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.
Check stock levels in real time
Quectel is delighted to let customers know that the company has launched a new, free to use, distributor stock check tool on the Quectel website.
FWA is erasing the digital divide
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fixed wireless access is bridging the digital divide, by connecting millions of previously unconnected people each month across the globe.
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...
