Events



Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices

31 July 2024 Events

Quectel’s Masterclass in August focusses on reliability in connected applications, with a deep-dive session on multi-radio connectivity.

Multi-radio devices are increasingly vital for ensuring reliable connectivity, a crucial factor for the success and profitability of many connected applications. When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.

The masterclass explores how multi-radio devices can ensure reliable connectivity through seamless transition to alternate radio networks during outages. In this webinar, Quectel’s experts will join those from Particle to cover valuable insights into ways multi-radio networking can enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. A comprehensive overview of Particle’s new M-Series product portfolio will also be provided to attendees. This portfolio is designed to enhance connection stability across various industries and applications, from smart metering to asset management.

Date: 21 August 2024

Time: 17:00 SAST


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: james.schlebusch@quectel.com
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


Further reading:

Quectel increases its IoT antenna range
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has expanded its IoT antenna portfolio with six new 4G and 5G antennas that cover a wide range of use cases.

Quectel receives prestigious Fortress Cybersecurity award
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honour the world’s leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, and winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.

Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.

Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024
Events
A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.

Check stock levels in real time
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
Quectel is delighted to let customers know that the company has launched a new, free to use, distributor stock check tool on the Quectel website.

FWA is erasing the digital divide
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fixed wireless access is bridging the digital divide, by connecting millions of previously unconnected people each month across the globe.

