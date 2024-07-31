Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
31 July 2024
Matter is an innovative protocol for connecting smart home devices securely and reliably with each other, and with popular smart home ecosystems. Developing Matter-compliant devices is complex and time-consuming.
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs. Additionally, the company’s collaboration with Kudelski IoT enables personalised Device Attestation Certificate (DAC) injection, allowing OEMs to update DACs until production begins.
The combination of OPTIGA Trust M MTR with an Infineon PSoC 6 series MCU and a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, or Thread module can serve as the foundation for any Matter device family.
Attendees of this webinar will gain an understanding of certificates and security within Matter, and get an overview of the OPTIGA Trust M MTR product features, use cases, and the related provisioning services within Matter.
Date: 27 August 2024
Time: 17:00 SAST
For more information visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/webinar-infineon-matter-emea
