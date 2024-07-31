Avnet Abacus wins TDK’s distribution award

31 July 2024 News

Avnet Abacus, a distributor in interconnect, passive, electromechanical, plus complementary lead technologies such as power, energy storage, sensors, and wireless, has secured a third consecutive win in the renowned TDK European Distribution Awards for 2023, receiving the Silver Award in the International Distributor category. This accolade is a testament to Avnet Abacus’ strong channel performance and strategic partnership with TDK.

The TDK awards are a hallmark of distribution excellence, assessing distributors across categories such as business performance, inventory management, contractual terms, and operational excellence. Participants are appraised based on the Japanese term Senten Manten, which translates to ‘the perfect score’. Avnet Abacus’ receipt of the Silver award highlights the distributor’s resilience, adaptability, and commitment to providing customers with outstanding service and support.

Matthias Schwendemann, VP Product Management, Avnet Abacus, commented: “Being recognised with the Silver Senten Manten award from TDK, in such a demanding year, is an extraordinary honour. It reflects our team’s dedication and the robustness of our partnership with TDK. This recognition fuels our motivation for continuous improvement and deepens our collaborative efforts with TDK to achieve mutual business objectives.”

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





