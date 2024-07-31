Au-based Precision Die-Attach preforms

Indium Corporation has introduced a new, high-reliability Au-based Precision Die-Attach (PDA) preforms. Compared to standard preforms, these gold-based PDA preforms offer a higher level of precision to reduce defects, control bondline thickness (BLT), and deliver high-yield performance and reliability in critical die-attach applications.
Semiconductor laser die-attach applications require the highest quality, ultra-precise solder preforms to ensure accuracy and repeatability during assembly for a guaranteed, highly reliable end product. Indium Corporation’s Au-based PDA preforms offer the new gold standard.
“We are excited to offer our gold-based PDA preforms because they are able to uniquely meet our customers’ needs for highly automated, precision processes,” said Indium Corporation senior product manager Jeff Anweiler. “They not only reduce solder-related defects and die-tilt, but they also increase process yield performance. These products deliver superior thermal transfer, operational efficiency, and device reliability, especially for critical laser and RF applications, and for 5G communications.”
Indium Corporation’s Au-based PDA preforms are available in several of the company’s alloys.
