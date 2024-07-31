Sifiso EdTech and MTN ignite STEM dreams

31 July 2024 News

As South Africa takes bold steps into the future by integrating coding and robotics into its national curriculum, Sifiso EdTech, in partnership with MTN, announced the success of the 2024 Sifiso EdTech Winter Coding and Robotics Holiday Programme. From 1 to 5 July 2024, 147 enthusiastic learners, more than 70% of which were girls, embarked on their first exciting journey into the world of coding and robotics at Future Nation Schools’ Fleurhof and Lyndhurst Campuses.

In a week filled with innovation, creativity and excitement, these young pioneers experienced the thrill of transforming ideas into tangible creations. The programme, designed to inspire and equip learners with vital 21st-century skills, offered an immersive and hands-on approach to learning through activities that included:

• Building and programming robots: Learners dived into the basics of mechanical design and software programming, bringing their robotic creations to life.

• Engaging in daily competitions: Each day presented new challenges, fostering a competitive yet collaborative environment where skills were tested and honed.

• Celebrating achievements: The programme concluded with a special exhibition and graduation ceremony, where learners’ accomplishments were celebrated by their peers, instructors and parents, as participants proudly presented their innovative projects, demonstrating their newfound knowledge and creativity.

Xoliswa Mahlangu, head of digital learning and technology at Sifiso Learning Group, shared her reflections on the programme: “This week has been nothing short of transformative. The gazetting of coding and robotics into our national curriculum underscores the importance of these skills, and seeing our learners embrace this new knowledge with such enthusiasm has been inspiring.

“For many of the participants, this was their first taste of the limitless possibilities in the fields of coding and robotics. Witnessing the enthusiasm and progress of these learners has been truly inspiring. We are immensely proud of the creativity and determination shown our learners have shown and are grateful to our sponsors, MTN SA, for supporting initiatives like this, which are crucial in fostering innovation and equipping our youth with the skills needed for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. A special mention of thanks also goes to the 39 students from the University of Pretoria who led the charge of teaching the learners, as part of their joint community-based project, a compulsory community engagement module for all graduates in UP’s Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology.

