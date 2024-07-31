Five-port SPoE controller

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management





The LTC4296-1 is an IEEE 802.3cg-compliant, five-port, single-pair power over Ethernet (SPoE), power sourcing equipment (PSE) controller. SPoE simplifies system design and installation, with standardised power and Ethernet data over a single-pair cable. The LTC4296-1 is designed for interoperability with 802.3cg powered devices (PDs) in 24 or 54 V systems. The LTC4296-1 delivers power using external, low drain-to-source on resistance (RDSON), N-channel MOSFETs, which minimise voltage drop and ensure application ruggedness.

High-side circuit breakers with analogue current limit provide controlled inrush and short-circuit protection. An optional low-side circuit breaker protects the negative output against back-feed faults and ground faults in non-isolated applications. PD classification is via the serial communication classification protocol, and maintain full voltage signature (MFVS) ensures that the full operating voltage is only applied to the cable when a PD is present. PD initiated sleep and wake are supported. The WAKEUP pin also supports wake-up forwarding. Telemetry, status, and software control features are accessed via an SPI bus interface with packet error code protection.

The LTC4296-1 provides a versatile SPoE, PSE solution for 10BASE-T1L controllers and switches.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





