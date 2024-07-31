Low power, low-noise amplifier

The ADL8141 is a low power consumption, low-noise amplifier that operates from 14 to 24 GHz. Typical gain, noise figure, and output third-order intercept (OIP3) are 29 dB, 1,4 dB, and 18 dBm, respectively. Typical supply current is 25 mA from a 2 V supply.
OIP3 and output power for 1 dB compression (OP1dB) can be increased by adjusting a supply-referenced resistor connected to the RBIAS pin. The RF input and output of the ADL8141 are internally matched and AC-coupled.
The ADL8141 is fabricated on a GaAs, pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor (pHEMT), monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) process. The ADL8141 is housed in a RoHS-compliant, 2 x 2 mm, eight-lead LFCSP, and is specified for operation from -40 to 85°C.
Suitable applications include Ku and K band satellite communications. An evaluation kit, EVAL-ADL8141 is available from the manufacturer.
Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
Read more...General-purpose evaluation board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Read more...Phased array development platform Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
Read more...BLE 5.4 module with large range Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.
Read more...New products added to wireless portfolio Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.
Read more...Precision op-amp Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are single/dual robust, precision, rail-to-rail input/output operational amplifiers with inputs that operate from -VS to +VS and beyond, which is referred to as Over-The-Top.
Read more...Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.