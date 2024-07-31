Low power, low-noise amplifier

The ADL8141 is a low power consumption, low-noise amplifier that operates from 14 to 24 GHz. Typical gain, noise figure, and output third-order intercept (OIP3) are 29 dB, 1,4 dB, and 18 dBm, respectively. Typical supply current is 25 mA from a 2 V supply.

OIP3 and output power for 1 dB compression (OP1dB) can be increased by adjusting a supply-referenced resistor connected to the RBIAS pin. The RF input and output of the ADL8141 are internally matched and AC-coupled.

The ADL8141 is fabricated on a GaAs, pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor (pHEMT), monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) process. The ADL8141 is housed in a RoHS-compliant, 2 x 2 mm, eight-lead LFCSP, and is specified for operation from -40 to 85°C.

Suitable applications include Ku and K band satellite communications. An evaluation kit, EVAL-ADL8141 is available from the manufacturer.

