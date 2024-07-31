Quectel unveils Wi-Fi module for Matter

31 July 2024

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of the FLM263D standalone Wi-Fi module that supports Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) SDK for Matter, enabling IoT devices to connect seamlessly with Matter-compliant controllers including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit.

Matter stands as a pivotal standard in smart home communication, tackling the persistent challenges of compatibility and fragmentation within the sector by enabling direct communication between smart devices. Governed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Matter devices undergo a stringent certification process to ensure secure, reliable, and universally interoperable connections. Adherence to this certification is paramount for all Matter-compliant products, fostering a unified communication framework and enhancing user experiences.

“We created ACK to make it simpler for device makers to build smart home devices with a fully managed service, without having deep expertise in multiple wireless protocols, complex cloud connectivity, and the necessary maintenance of cloud infrastructure. We are excited about this launch, because Quectel’s FLM263D adds to ACK’s portfolio of available solutions and offers more choices for device makers.” says Ben McInnis, director, Smart Home, Amazon.

“Revolutionising connectivity in the smart home landscape, our latest FLM263D module sets a new standard for seamless integration,” commented Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “It also empowers developers with robust support for the ACK SDK for Matter, ensuring unparalleled interoperability and innovation in the IoT ecosystem.”

