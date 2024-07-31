DC to 4 GHz attenuator

The PPA20 Series from Inmet by Spectrum Control are flanged attenuators that operate from DC to 4 GHz. The attenuators are available with attenuation values from 1 to 20 dB, and can handle up to 20 W of power. They are matched to 50 Ohms, and have a VSWR of 1,5:1. The attenuators have a BeO substrate, Alumina ceramic cover, and nickel-plated copper flanges.
The attenuator is offered in surface-mount or flanged package types and has a storage temperature rating from -55 to 150°C.
Empowering women through connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In today’s fast-paced world, reliable cellular connectivity has become a vital tool for empowering women, from business leaders and educators to caregivers and entrepreneurs, in their personal and professional lives.
Read more...RF and microwave interconnects Conical Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ANOISON provides its customers with one of the best solutions for RF and microwave interconnect requirements, while providing a cost-effective solution.
Read more...Computers built for tough environments Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teguar’s waterproof computers are built for tough environments, where waterjets or strong chemicals are used for cleaning.
They are fully dustproof and waterproof, ideal for food and beverage manufacturing, ...
Read more...Multi-band GNSS chips RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-F10 Series from u-Blox have RF interference and jamming detection/reporting features for signal integrity and advanced filtering algorithms for spoofing detection and reporting.
Read more...Tuneable harmonic switched filter bank RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The tuneable filter banks typically provide a 75% reduction in footprint over conventional harmonic switched filter banks, and using them helps to reduce costs due to reduced part count and tuning time.
Read more...Quectel unveils Wi-Fi module for Matter Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of the FLM263D standalone Wi-Fi module that supports Alexa Connect Kit SDK for Matter, enabling IoT devices to connect seamlessly with Matter-compliant controllers.
Read more...RF IQ signal capture and playback Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu has partnered with AnaPico to develop an end-to-end IQ capture and playback system for RF signals at any frequency up to 40 GHz.
Read more...Matter 1.3 has arrived
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new iteration enables energy reporting for Matter devices, and support for water and energy management, electric vehicle chargers, and new major appliances.