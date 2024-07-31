Categories

DC to 4 GHz attenuator

31 July 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The PPA20 Series from Inmet by Spectrum Control are flanged attenuators that operate from DC to 4 GHz. The attenuators are available with attenuation values from 1 to 20 dB, and can handle up to 20 W of power. They are matched to 50 Ohms, and have a VSWR of 1,5:1. The attenuators have a BeO substrate, Alumina ceramic cover, and nickel-plated copper flanges.

The attenuator is offered in surface-mount or flanged package types and has a storage temperature rating from -55 to 150°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


