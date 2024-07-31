The MFL2828S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a space-qualified DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 40 V. This converter has an output voltage of 28 V and a maximum output current of 2,32 A, giving it an output power rating of up to 65 W with an input current range of 14 to 100 mA.
The MFL converter is manufactured in a fully certified and qualified MIL-PRF-38534 facility and has an efficiency of up to 86%. The converter has a line regulation range of 20 to 60 mV and a load regulation range of 20 to 75 mV. It has a capacitance of 1000 µF and a ripple voltage of 100 to 200 mVPP. The converter provides short circuit protection (by restricting the current) and output overload protection, along with a soft-start function to prevent a large current draw and to minimise overshoot.
The MFL2828S features fully isolated magnetic feedback, fixed high switching frequency, and transient protection up to 80 V for 50 ms. It measures 3,005 x 1,505 x 0,4 inches and is ideal for use in programmes requiring high reliability, small size, and high efficiency.
Würth Elektronik expands its optocoupler series
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances, but can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.
Read more...Material promises 100 times higher energy density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
Read more...Enhanced distribution transformer monitor Comtest
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.
Read more...Computers built for tough environments Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teguar’s waterproof computers are built for tough environments, where waterjets or strong chemicals are used for cleaning.
They are fully dustproof and waterproof, ideal for food and beverage manufacturing, ...
Read more...Battery cell contacting Electronic Industry Supplies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Challenges in battery cell contacting include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.
Read more...66 kV transformers for African markets
Power Electronics / Power Management
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.