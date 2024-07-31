Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Space-qualified DC-DC converter

31 July 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MFL2828S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a space-qualified DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 40 V. This converter has an output voltage of 28 V and a maximum output current of 2,32 A, giving it an output power rating of up to 65 W with an input current range of 14 to 100 mA.

The MFL converter is manufactured in a fully certified and qualified MIL-PRF-38534 facility and has an efficiency of up to 86%. The converter has a line regulation range of 20 to 60 mV and a load regulation range of 20 to 75 mV. It has a capacitance of 1000 µF and a ripple voltage of 100 to 200 mVPP. The converter provides short circuit protection (by restricting the current) and output overload protection, along with a soft-start function to prevent a large current draw and to minimise overshoot.

The MFL2828S features fully isolated magnetic feedback, fixed high switching frequency, and transient protection up to 80 V for 50 ms. It measures 3,005 x 1,505 x 0,4 inches and is ideal for use in programmes requiring high reliability, small size, and high efficiency.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Würth Elektronik expands its optocoupler series
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances, but can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.

Read more...
Material promises 100 times higher energy density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.

Read more...
Comtest introduces Ametek’s Mi-BEAM series
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mi-BEAM series is a programmable DC power system that can be used in testing batteries, fuel cells, and solar inverters.

Read more...
Real-time portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The SA series from HAROGIC Technologies is designed as a compact USB real-time spectrum analyser using low SWaP principles.

Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.

Read more...
Computers built for tough environments
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teguar’s waterproof computers are built for tough environments, where waterjets or strong chemicals are used for cleaning. They are fully dustproof and waterproof, ideal for food and beverage manufacturing, ...

Read more...
Python package for digitisers and generators
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released an open-source Python package, ‘spcm’, that is now available for the current line of all Spectrum Instrumentation test and measurement products.

Read more...
Battery cell contacting
Electronic Industry Supplies Power Electronics / Power Management
Challenges in battery cell contacting include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.

Read more...
66 kV transformers for African markets
Power Electronics / Power Management
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.

Read more...
Benefits of a transformer-coupled amplifier
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The efficiency of a Class A power amplifier is nearly 30%, which is improved to 50% by using a transformer-coupled Class A power amplifier.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved