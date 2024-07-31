Space-qualified DC-DC converter

The MFL2828S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a space-qualified DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 40 V. This converter has an output voltage of 28 V and a maximum output current of 2,32 A, giving it an output power rating of up to 65 W with an input current range of 14 to 100 mA.

The MFL converter is manufactured in a fully certified and qualified MIL-PRF-38534 facility and has an efficiency of up to 86%. The converter has a line regulation range of 20 to 60 mV and a load regulation range of 20 to 75 mV. It has a capacitance of 1000 µF and a ripple voltage of 100 to 200 mVPP. The converter provides short circuit protection (by restricting the current) and output overload protection, along with a soft-start function to prevent a large current draw and to minimise overshoot.

The MFL2828S features fully isolated magnetic feedback, fixed high switching frequency, and transient protection up to 80 V for 50 ms. It measures 3,005 x 1,505 x 0,4 inches and is ideal for use in programmes requiring high reliability, small size, and high efficiency.

