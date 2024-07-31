Quectel adds to its short-range communication portfolio

Introducing the latest innovation in short-range communication technology, Quectel Wireless Solutions has unveiled five modules, designed to transform IoT through seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility.
“We’re aiming to redefine the landscape of short-range communication technology with this range of five different modules,” commented Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “From lightning-fast Wi-Fi to robust Bluetooth connectivity, our latest innovations promise unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility. With compact designs tailored to meet the demands of size-sensitive applications, these modules empower IoT solutions worldwide to reach new heights of connectivity and efficiency.”
The FCS866R and FCE863R are high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules boasting 2T2R capabilities, packaged in an LCC format. Both modules are ideal for WLAN and Bluetooth connections, delivering lightning-fast data rates of up to 1201Mbps. At just 15 x 13 x 2 mm for the FCS866R, and 15 x 13 x 2,2 mm for the FCE863R, both modules optimise size and cost for end-products, catering perfectly to size-sensitive applications.
The FGS061N is another Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, this time housed in an LGA package. Operating under the IEEE 802.11ax standard protocol, it supports MCS 0 to MCS 11 rates within an 80 MHz bandwidth, with 1024QAM support. Boasting an SDIO 3.0 interface, it ensures seamless WLAN capability.
The FC906A is a robust Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, packaged in LCC format. Designed for establishing both WLAN and Bluetooth connections, it operates under IEEE 802.11ac mode, supporting rates from MCS 0 to MCS 8 in 20 MHz channels, and MCS 0 to MCS 9, in 40 and 80 MHz channels. With 256QAM support, it achieves a maximum data rate of up to 433,3 Mbps, while also ensuring compatibility with all rates specified in IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards.
Finally, the FCS945R is a dual band Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module designed for WLAN and Bluetooth connections. Operating under IEEE 802.11n mode, it achieves a maximum data rate of up to 150 Mbps. With its LCC form factor and ultra-compact package size of just 12 x 12 x 2,15 mm, the FCS945R is optimised for size and cost, perfectly meeting the requirements of size-sensitive applications, and can support industrial operating temperatures of -40 to 85°C.
