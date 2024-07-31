Tuneable harmonic switched filter bank

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Tri-TeQ’s new tuneable filter banks allow for up to an overall 85% reduction on existing designs.

The multistage design features a tuneable bandpass filter with high rejection and high power, allowing for high-frequency through L-Band range. The signal is then passed to a tuneable harmonic switched filter bank. This patented technology filter bank provides a CW power of up to 125 W, and a frequency range from 30 to 512 MHz. This stage provides either a connectorised or a surface-mount interface. The final stage in the signal’s path is a miniature low-noise tuneable bandpass filter before moving through the LNA.

The tuneable filter banks typically provide a 75% reduction in footprint over conventional harmonic switched filter banks. Using them helps to reduce costs due to reduced part count and tuning time. They are suitable for pick and place assembly.

