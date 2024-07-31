Tri-TeQ’s new tuneable filter banks allow for up to an overall 85% reduction on existing designs.
The multistage design features a tuneable bandpass filter with high rejection and high power, allowing for high-frequency through L-Band range. The signal is then passed to a tuneable harmonic switched filter bank. This patented technology filter bank provides a CW power of up to 125 W, and a frequency range from 30 to 512 MHz. This stage provides either a connectorised or a surface-mount interface. The final stage in the signal’s path is a miniature low-noise tuneable bandpass filter before moving through the LNA.
The tuneable filter banks typically provide a 75% reduction in footprint over conventional harmonic switched filter banks. Using them helps to reduce costs due to reduced part count and tuning time. They are suitable for pick and place assembly.
Quectel increases its IoT antenna range Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has expanded its IoT antenna portfolio with six new 4G and 5G antennas that cover a wide range of use cases.
Read more...RF IQ signal capture and playback Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu has partnered with AnaPico to develop an end-to-end IQ capture and playback system for RF signals at any frequency up to 40 GHz.
Read more...Solid-state pulse power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.
Read more...Matter 1.3 has arrived
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new iteration enables energy reporting for Matter devices, and support for water and energy management, electric vehicle chargers, and new major appliances.
Read more...2G or not 2G, that is the question Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMcom has catered for this uncertainty by providing multiple devices, whilst maintaining footprint and pin compatibility across the product range, despite the newer devices becoming more streamlined towards IoT applications.
Read more...Phased array development platform Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
Read more...BLE 5.4 module with large range Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.
Read more...New products added to wireless portfolio Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.
Read more...Get the heatsink off your back RFiber Solutions
Editor's Choice
SynQor recently produced a white paper to demonstrate how its PowerQor family of synchronous rectifier-based DC-DC converters provide more usable output power without a heatsink than do conventional, Schottky diode-based converters with a heatsink.