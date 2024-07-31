Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Tuneable harmonic switched filter bank

31 July 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Tri-TeQ’s new tuneable filter banks allow for up to an overall 85% reduction on existing designs.

The multistage design features a tuneable bandpass filter with high rejection and high power, allowing for high-frequency through L-Band range. The signal is then passed to a tuneable harmonic switched filter bank. This patented technology filter bank provides a CW power of up to 125 W, and a frequency range from 30 to 512 MHz. This stage provides either a connectorised or a surface-mount interface. The final stage in the signal’s path is a miniature low-noise tuneable bandpass filter before moving through the LNA.

The tuneable filter banks typically provide a 75% reduction in footprint over conventional harmonic switched filter banks. Using them helps to reduce costs due to reduced part count and tuning time. They are suitable for pick and place assembly.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Quectel increases its IoT antenna range
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has expanded its IoT antenna portfolio with six new 4G and 5G antennas that cover a wide range of use cases.

Read more...
RF IQ signal capture and playback
Tamashi Technology Investments Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu has partnered with AnaPico to develop an end-to-end IQ capture and playback system for RF signals at any frequency up to 40 GHz.

Read more...
Solid-state pulse power amplifier
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek has expanded their line of PTI-BB50 connectors with the standard DC block coaxial RF surge protectors which incorporate a blocking capacitor and gas discharge tube to provide isolation.

Read more...
RFiber Solutions: A passion for innovation and service excellence
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
RFiber Solutions provides an holistic and comprehensive approach to all components and subsystems within a product, from the RF front-end through to the power supply.

Read more...
Matter 1.3 has arrived
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new iteration enables energy reporting for Matter devices, and support for water and energy management, electric vehicle chargers, and new major appliances.

Read more...
2G or not 2G, that is the question
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMcom has catered for this uncertainty by providing multiple devices, whilst maintaining footprint and pin compatibility across the product range, despite the newer devices becoming more streamlined towards IoT applications.

Read more...
Phased array development platform
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.

Read more...
BLE 5.4 module with large range
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.

Read more...
New products added to wireless portfolio
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.

Read more...
Get the heatsink off your back
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
SynQor recently produced a white paper to demonstrate how its PowerQor family of synchronous rectifier-based DC-DC converters provide more usable output power without a heatsink than do conventional, Schottky diode-based converters with a heatsink.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved