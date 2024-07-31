14th power to boost AI at the edge

ADLINK has integrated Intel’s 14th generation Core processors into its latest embedded boards and fanless computers.

These processors will boost the computer’s AI and graphics capabilities, especially for demanding industrial applications.

With increased cores and threads, these processors support advanced AI and superior graphics performance, making them ideal for AI-driven tasks and graphic-intensive processing at the industrial edge. This inclusion allows ADLINK to deliver high performance, future-proof industrial computing solutions.

Supporting Intel’s latest 14th gen processors, the inclusion of Lightning Gen 5 technology on both PCIe and M.2 slots offers a transfer bandwidth of 128 GB/s. This high-speed throughput ensures optimal performance for demanding AI applications.

The option of Intel’s 14th Gen processors is available on the company’s ATX motherboards and their Mini-ITX motherboard. They are also available in the MVP-5200 compact fanless PC and the MVP-6200 expandable fanless PC.

