Chromebook laptops with built-in AI

31 July 2024

Acer has debuted two new premium Chromebook Plus laptops – the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE – that combine a 2x faster Intel Core processor and up to double the memory and storage. As Chromebook Plus devices, the two new models support enhanced generative AI features for connectivity, creativity, and collaboration, such as a 'help me write' feature available with just a right click, Google Photos’ Magic Editor, and Gemini, Google’s transformer model-based AI architecture.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a slim convertible optimised for on-the-go productivity and connectivity with a 360° hinge that allows it to be used in myriad ways and places.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a next-generation cloud-gaming Chromebook with the latest gaming-centric hardware to stream and play AAA games with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and others. The latter’s performance-minded 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and high-resolution IPS display (2560 x 1600 resolution) ensure fast streaming at up to 120 fps resulting in cutting-edge graphics and impressively smooth visuals.

The 516GE integrates an RJ45 2.5G Ethernet port and a Wi-Fi 6E wireless adaptor for ultra-fast connections on-the-go. The business- and streaming-centric 1080p webcam features AI-powered video call tools that enhance lighting, clarity, and sound.


