Würth Elektronik expands its optocoupler series
31 July 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
Würth Elektronik now offers a solution for phase control of AC loads with the new WL-OCTR optocouplers, a safe alternative to mechanical relays.
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances. They can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.
The Würth Elektronik TRIAC optocouplers are available with and without a zero-cross function to shift the TRIAC switch-on point. The portfolio includes both THT and SMT designs in DIP4, DIP6 and SOP4 packages and offers trigger currents of 5, 10 or 15 mA. A CTI (Comparative Tracking Index) value describing leakage current stability of over 500 and insulation voltages of 3750 or 5000 V for the THT and SMT designs makes the optocouplers ideally suited for circuit protection. This newest addition to Würth Elektronik’s optocoupler portfolio is certified to all necessary standards: UL1577, EN IEC 60747-5-5 VDE 0884-5, CQC GB 4941.1-2022.
The Würth Elektronik TRIAC optocouplers are now available from stock, with samples available to developers.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, lailah.dustay@we-online.com, www.we-online.com
