RF and microwave interconnects

31 July 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ANOISON provides its customers with one of the best solutions for RF and microwave interconnect requirements, while providing a cost-effective solution.

The company is continuously expanding its product offerings, and with its engineering expertise and CAD capabilities, can quickly modify any of its products to meet a customers’ unique requirements.

On new designs they offer quick prototyping so that their customer’s time to market is reduced.

ANOISON is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company; it complies with ISO standards, EU RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS 2) and REACH. The company abides by its strict conflict minerals policy. This philosophy has earned ANOISON the title of being a leading manufacturer and supplier of RF and Microwave cables, connectors and adaptors on many NATO defence platforms.

