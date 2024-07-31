RF and microwave interconnects

ANOISON provides its customers with one of the best solutions for RF and microwave interconnect requirements, while providing a cost-effective solution.
The company is continuously expanding its product offerings, and with its engineering expertise and CAD capabilities, can quickly modify any of its products to meet a customers’ unique requirements.
On new designs they offer quick prototyping so that their customer’s time to market is reduced.
ANOISON is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company; it complies with ISO standards, EU RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS 2) and REACH. The company abides by its strict conflict minerals policy. This philosophy has earned ANOISON the title of being a leading manufacturer and supplier of RF and Microwave cables, connectors and adaptors on many NATO defence platforms.
